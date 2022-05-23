Police: Be on the lookout for stolen road work signs in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ill. (WGEM) - Hamilton city officials are asking for your help, to find out who stole city signs.

On Friday, public works crews were working in the Windy Hills area.

That’s when someone stole the construction sign that warned “road crews ahead.”

Public Works director Aron Metternich said if anyone in the area has a camera pointed at the road, or if you see the sign, you should contact Hamilton police.

There is a $500 reward.

