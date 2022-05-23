Advertisement

Police call 2-year-old’s drowning at resort “a horrible accident”

A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.
By WLOX Staff, WAFB staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB/WLOX/Gray News) – A 2-year-old boy in Mississippi drowned in a resort pool over the weekend in what police are calling “a horrible accident.”

The toddler was found in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi. He and his family were vacationing from Port Allen, WLOX reported.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead just after Sunday evening, according to WAFB.

Other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic, according to WLOX. One visitor said the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi police called the incident a horrible accident, saying the investigation found no indication of any criminal activity. Security video of the pool was reviewed as part of the investigation.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

A spokesperson with Margaritaville also clarified to WLOX that the pool has attendants, not lifeguards, who are certified in CPR.

Copyright 2022 WAFB/WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K
Steampunk 2022
Big River Steampunk Festival debuts in Quincy
Jonathan Graff
QND assistant coach arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
The latest COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois.
COVID-19: 8 Illinois counties labeled for high community spread, 39 rated at medium level

Latest News

Construction is underway on the community center, right in the heart of downtown.
Construction underway on Nauvoo community center
Sarina Heckenberg has begun planting two different community gardens along Des Moines and...
Two women make garden in Keokuk to fight hunger, homelessness
A long-awaited Pittsfield dog park is about a month away from its grand opening.
Dog park close to opening in Pittsfield, Illinois
Organizers said the cleanup is set for June 11 at 8 a.m. He say anyone is welcome to help and...
Clean-up planned for Pittsfield, Illinois, volunteers needed
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds,...
NY attorney general subpoena’s Trump’s longtime assistant