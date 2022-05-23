Volunteers needed for Lowry Park clean-up, fixtures

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two Pittsfield groups are looking to get local kids involved in an annual citywide park cleanup.

Picture Pittsfield and the Lion’s Club are set to clean and fix up Lowry Park on June 11.

Organizers said the park needs nets replaced, new mulch laid and, most importantly, work to make sure the park is safe for kids to play in as summer approaches.

“We had (the school-aged kids) last year at King Park,” said Picture Pittsfield’s President Patrick Lamb. “And they did a lot of the painting for us. And I bet there were 15, 20 of them grade school and below kids that just had a blast painting. Overall, it helped the park and the community, and they’re learning about volunteering at a young age.”

However, Lamb said the clean-up is for all ages and the whole community. It will take place on June 11 at Lowry Park and no sign-up is needed. Simply show up.

