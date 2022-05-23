Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Lowry Park clean-up, fixtures

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Two Pittsfield groups are looking to get local kids involved in an annual citywide park cleanup.

Picture Pittsfield and the Lion’s Club are set to clean and fix up Lowry Park on June 11.

Organizers said the park needs nets replaced, new mulch laid and, most importantly, work to make sure the park is safe for kids to play in as summer approaches.

“We had (the school-aged kids) last year at King Park,” said Picture Pittsfield’s President Patrick Lamb. “And they did a lot of the painting for us. And I bet there were 15, 20 of them grade school and below kids that just had a blast painting. Overall, it helped the park and the community, and they’re learning about volunteering at a young age.”

However, Lamb said the clean-up is for all ages and the whole community. It will take place on June 11 at Lowry Park and no sign-up is needed. Simply show up.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K
Steampunk 2022
Big River Steampunk Festival debuts in Quincy
Jonathan Graff
QND assistant coach arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
The latest COVID-19 community transmission map for Illinois.
COVID-19: 8 Illinois counties labeled for high community spread, 39 rated at medium level

Latest News

Construction is underway on the community center, right in the heart of downtown.
Construction underway on Nauvoo community center
Sarina Heckenberg has begun planting two different community gardens along Des Moines and...
Two women make garden in Keokuk to fight hunger, homelessness
A long-awaited Pittsfield dog park is about a month away from its grand opening.
Dog park close to opening in Pittsfield, Illinois
Organizers said the cleanup is set for June 11 at 8 a.m. He say anyone is welcome to help and...
Clean-up planned for Pittsfield, Illinois, volunteers needed
Road work sign stolen from Windy Hills area in Hamilton on Friday.
Police: Be on the lookout for stolen road work signs in Hamilton