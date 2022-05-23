Warmer temperatures help farmers plant crops

LORAINE, Ill. (WGEM) - Despite having wet, cold weather for most of April, the change in weather has Adams County farmers working hard to make up for lost time.

Farmers Brent Clair said warm weather and winds have helped dry out fields enough so that at least 85% of corn and 50 to 60% of soybeans have been planted in the Adams County area.

Clair said the conditions now are good for growing as long as future rainfall isn’t too intense.

“It can withstand the rain as long as it doesn’t get covered with rain,” he said. “But if you had that emerging corn that’s getting downed out, it’s getting deprived of oxygen and just completely saturated, it will rot out.”

Clair said another concern farmers have is the future supply of diesel and natural gas. He said they are worried shortages might make it difficult to tend to their corn later in the year.

“Going into this fall are we gonna have fuel to dry it or are we going to have the fuel to harvest it? Are we going to have the fuel to haul it? It’s very concerning with this world picture right now,” he said.

Brent said most of their equipment uses diesel, while they use natural gas to keep the corn warm while it is in storage.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.