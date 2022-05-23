Advertisement

Wet Weather Returns this Week

Monday will start the week on a dry note, but that changes Tuesday into Wednesday.
By Logan Williams
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High pressure remains located over the upper Midwest, which will allow mostly clear to partly cloudy skies to continue into the overnight hours with low temperatures once again dipping down into the mid 40′s. Monday will start off on the clear side as well, but as the ridge of high pressure moves East, cloud cover will begin building Monday afternoon and evening. High temperatures Monday will climb back into the mid to upper 60′s.

Monday night, a stray shower will be possible. Otherwise, most rain chances will hold off until Tuesday through Wednesday. A low pressure system and associated warm and cold front will move right overtop of the Tri-States, leading to a healthy dose of rain. The highest rain chances will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday early morning. Some could see rainfall totals approaching or over an inch.

Behind this system, the Tri-States look to clear out with temperatures set to climb back above average to round out the month of May.

