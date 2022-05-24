Capital Avenue revitalization renovations begin

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A Mount Sterling street is in the process of getting a makeover. Water main work started on Tuesday for the $1.8 million Capitol Avenue Project.

City Administrator Vada Yingling said the project will mimic the Main Street revitalization two years ago, which they say has brought economic success.

“They did some street cuts on Monday,” Yingling said. “And they will put in a new water main first which will go underground, and will get all those utilities installed before they start doing the above ground work.”

Lance Grady says his business, LGrady Realty, which opened a few months ago on Capitol Avenue had to face the construction happening outside his business’s door on Tuesday.

“There’s going to be some pain point,” Grady said. “When they start ripping parts of the sidewalks out. It will be gravel.”

However, Grady said he was thinking ahead with this location. He knew something was to come for Capitol Avenue after Main Street was redone two years ago.

“The buildings on Main Street were filling up,” Grady said. “Which is awesome, especially in a small community were going backwards and Mount Sterling was pushing forward.”

Yingling said the construction process will be painful at first, but will eventually pay off in the end.

“(Like Main Street) a lot of people were apprehensive about parking,” she said. “Because once they shut it down and tear out the sidewalk, then they don’t have that parking. Each building they are supposed to make accessible so that no one is closed during the project, and that’s what we’re going to strive for is to be as seamless as possible.”

Yingling said it shouldn’t be more than a few days of repaving before the worst of it is over. She said thanks to TIF funds and IDOT, the city will not have to raise taxes to complete the project.

“We want them to go fast and get it done,” Yingling said. “Once it’s done, it’ll be really nice. So maybe they’ll forget how hectic it was.”

Grady said this downtown revitalization will especially help the retail businesses on the street get more foot traffic.

“Our community just becomes better for it,” Grady said. “Because we did notice when Main Street happened we noticed new businesses coming or businesses that had been open before opening up again.

Yingling said the Capitol Avenue project has a hard completion date with the contractors on Dec. 16, 2022.

The Capitol Avenue project will feature a repaved street, new lighting, streetscapes and additional handicapped parking.

