Central Lee Elementary sees drop in summer school enrollment

By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - A local school says their efforts to close the COVID learning gaps are no longer needed as fewer students are attending summer school this year.

About 80 students are going to participate in summer school at Central Lee Elementary School this year. That’s 15 fewer than last year.

There were 24 elementary students who participated in online learning last school year and returned to in-person learning this year, which principal Heather Fuger said helped their education.

“Students and teachers connecting in person is the best way for students to learn, that engagement together,” Fuger said.

Fuger said kids are no longer playing catch-up, as those attending this year’s summer school are not facing any pandemic-related educational gaps.

“It’s more about maintaining and just keeping them engaged in the learning more than we are trying to have this intense, pressure cooker-type feel where they have all of these gaps to make up,” Fuger said.

Last year they had summer school programs geared toward filling in educational gaps resulting from the pandemic. Fuger said they were not needed this year. Instead, this year’s summer school is more of an extended learning opportunity to better prepare students for next school year.

Elementary Literacy Coach Pam Barclift said the summer school program will allow students to receive instruction at different grade levels including those above their own.

“Just because a child is signed up at their grade level doesn’t mean they’ll receive instruction at their grade level. Depending on their needs, they may need some extended learning and they will go to the grade level above,” Barclift said.

Fuger and Barclift actually encourage more students to sign up for summer school to keep on track.

Their summer school program lasts three weeks, and it starts in June.

