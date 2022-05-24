Hannibal public school teachers, staff getting pay raises

QUINCY (WGEM) - Both teachers and staff in the Hannibal public school district will see bigger paychecks when a new raise takes affect July.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said certified teachers will be getting 5% raise while support staff will see a raise between 5 and 8% depending on their position and how long they’ve worked for the district.

Johnson said this is something she has wanted to to but had to wait until state lawmakers passed the mechanisms to make it possible.

The state will now cover 70% of the pay raise and 60% of the Career Ladder Program, which frees up other money for the district.

Johnson said it’s a way to show their appreciation for teachers and staff.

“Everybody has worked so hard, whether it be due to staff shortages, substitute teacher shortages, you know, students having more attendance issues because of quarantines and things that have happened and that loss of learning that comes with that,” she said. “Our staff has really stepped up and filled that void.”

Teachers said they are glad to see the raises. Middle school teacher Kaylee Hagenah said inflation can be a big problem when purchasing supplies for the classroom.

She said she’s also glad to get the bump in pay because she says rising cost of gas is also a problem for her.

“I teach here in Hannibal but live in Quincy and so the cost of gas has made it a lot more expensive for me just to get to and from work,” Hagenah said. “And so a lot of teachers have been seeing the same thing.”

She said raises can help retain qualified teachers and help attract more to the district to help alleviate the teacher shortage in the classroom, as she has subbed for many classes in the middle school.

Johnson said they have seen some people inquiring about jobs because of the raise. She said she is encourages anyone interested to apply on their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.