Advertisement

Hannibal public school teachers, staff getting pay raises

Hannibal Teachers and support Staff to get pay raise
Hannibal Teachers and support Staff to get pay raise(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Both teachers and staff in the Hannibal public school district will see bigger paychecks when a new raise takes affect July.

Superintendent Susan Johnson said certified teachers will be getting 5% raise while support staff will see a raise between 5 and 8% depending on their position and how long they’ve worked for the district.

Johnson said this is something she has wanted to to but had to wait until state lawmakers passed the mechanisms to make it possible.

The state will now cover 70% of the pay raise and 60% of the Career Ladder Program, which frees up other money for the district.

Johnson said it’s a way to show their appreciation for teachers and staff.

“Everybody has worked so hard, whether it be due to staff shortages, substitute teacher shortages, you know, students having more attendance issues because of quarantines and things that have happened and that loss of learning that comes with that,” she said. “Our staff has really stepped up and filled that void.”

Teachers said they are glad to see the raises. Middle school teacher Kaylee Hagenah said inflation can be a big problem when purchasing supplies for the classroom.

She said she’s also glad to get the bump in pay because she says rising cost of gas is also a problem for her.

“I teach here in Hannibal but live in Quincy and so the cost of gas has made it a lot more expensive for me just to get to and from work,” Hagenah said. “And so a lot of teachers have been seeing the same thing.”

She said raises can help retain qualified teachers and help attract more to the district to help alleviate the teacher shortage in the classroom, as she has subbed for many classes in the middle school.

Johnson said they have seen some people inquiring about jobs because of the raise. She said she is encourages anyone interested to apply on their website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K
Amanda L. Stuart
Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams
Steampunk 2022
Big River Steampunk Festival debuts in Quincy
Tianis Jones, 22, is charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct...
Pregnant woman arrested after ‘tantrum’ in McDonald’s, sheriff says
Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and former Quincy lobbyist Mike McClain
Wiretapped Madigan, McClain phone call about unethical arrangement documented in unsealed affidavit

Latest News

It’s now more than two weeks into a massive attack on the city of Quincy and there are still...
Quincy councilmen vote on emergency payments for ransomware negotiation services
Revitalization: How Palmyra is hoping to reshape downtown business
Revitalization: How Palmyra is hoping to reshape downtown business
Crews broke ground last week, and they could be done by October, weather permitting.
Nauvoo community center construction underway
Two Keokuk women create two community gardens to fight hunger, and help the homeless.
Woman creates garden in Keokuk to fight hunger