Hospital Report: May 24, 2022
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Deaths:
Larry Stover, 75, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 21 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home
Patricia L. Kadow, age 63, of Quincy, died on May 22 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
David & Lydia Spillman of Quincy,IL...boy
Zac Taylor & Kailyn Day of Carthage,IL...girl
Kyle Mabie & Tabitha Sparks of Durham,MO...boy
Hannibal Regional Reports:
Kayla and Mitchell Vaughn of Quincy, IL....girl
Rachel and Clayton Jones of Perry, MO...girl
Katlyn and Cody Holcumbrink of Vandalia, MO....boy
Mary Culp of New London, MO....girl
Amanda and Nicholas Giessinger of Hannibal, MO....boy
Kelli and Jacob Kamrowski of Emden, MO....girl
Tamara Winningham and Scott Emery of Hannibal, MO....boy
Breanna Janssen and Clayton Miller of Palmyra, MO....boy
Amanda and Timothy Roberts of Center, MO....girl
Kayla and Shaquille Burton of Hannibal, MO....girl
Alyssa Spence and Joshua Parrott of Bowling Green, MO....boy
Patricia Gunkel and Terry Robertson of Palmyra, MO....girl
Morgan Dameron and Tyler Burgett of Bowling Green, MO....girl
Daphne and Gerald Smith of Center, MO....boy
Heidi Miles and Justin Holliday of Monroe City, MO....girl
Karlee and Cyrus Phillips of Kahoka, MO....girl
Jessica and Joshua Haynes of Hannibal, MO....boy
Kristin Rouse and Zachariah East of LaGrange, MO....boy
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.