Hospital Report: May 24, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Larry Stover, 75, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away May 21 at his home in Hannibal, Missouri. James O’Donnell Funeral Home

Patricia L. Kadow, age 63, of Quincy, died on May 22 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

David & Lydia Spillman of Quincy,IL...boy

Zac Taylor & Kailyn Day of Carthage,IL...girl

Kyle Mabie & Tabitha Sparks of Durham,MO...boy

Hannibal Regional Reports:

Kayla and Mitchell Vaughn of Quincy, IL....girl

Rachel and Clayton Jones of Perry, MO...girl

Katlyn and Cody Holcumbrink of Vandalia, MO....boy

Mary Culp of New London, MO....girl

Amanda and Nicholas Giessinger of Hannibal, MO....boy

Kelli and Jacob Kamrowski of Emden, MO....girl

Tamara Winningham and Scott Emery of Hannibal, MO....boy

Breanna Janssen and Clayton Miller of Palmyra, MO....boy

Amanda and Timothy Roberts of Center, MO....girl

Kayla and Shaquille Burton of Hannibal, MO....girl

Alyssa Spence and Joshua Parrott of Bowling Green, MO....boy

Patricia Gunkel and Terry Robertson of Palmyra, MO....girl

Morgan Dameron and Tyler Burgett of Bowling Green, MO....girl

Daphne and Gerald Smith of Center, MO....boy

Heidi Miles and Justin Holliday of Monroe City, MO....girl

Karlee and Cyrus Phillips of Kahoka, MO....girl

Jessica and Joshua Haynes of Hannibal, MO....boy

Kristin Rouse and Zachariah East of LaGrange, MO....boy

