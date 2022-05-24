Advertisement

Nauvoo community center construction underway

By Logan Williams
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAUVOO, Ill. WGEM) - Downtown Nauvoo will be a little more noisy in the next few months as work on a new community center progresses.

Crews broke ground on the long-awaited project Friday night, and they were busy much of Monday afternoon pouring concrete.

Nauvoo Community Center Campaign Committee member John McCarty said as long as the weather cooperates, the building could be completed by the end of this Fall.

“They’re telling us that that if everything goes right, by the end of October they’re planning on having the building completely done. Again, like I said, weather permitting but that’s what we’re hoping, too, is to see at the end of October to have a new building to walk into,” McCarty said.

The new center will host the public library, city hall, police department, and a food pantry.

McCarty, who is also a former mayor, said he has waited years to see this moment.

“This is over ten years in the making, basically, to get to where we’re at. A lot of time and effort went into it. And then to finally see the ground being turned and the building going up is a great feeling for all of us,” McCarty said.

He said fundraising has been completed, but you can still donate to help add finishing touches or a paver with your name on it.

A couple of members of the Nauvoo Community Center Committee.(WGEM)

