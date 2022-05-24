Advertisement

Organization fills void of summer meal cutbacks

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With schools forced to cut back on summer meal programs due to lack of funding, a Quincy organization is working to fill the void.

The Quincy Neighborhood Federation now has 14 mini pantries throughout the community, providing 24-hour self-service.

But, they say they need the public’s help to restock them.

“Give what you can so we understand that everyone is struggling and the cost of everything is going up, so even if you can only buy three 50-cent cans of something those will make a difference to someone,” said Quincy Neighborhood Federation Event Coordinator Brittney Welch.

Drop off and pick up locations can be found on the Quincy Neighborhood Federation Facebook page.

