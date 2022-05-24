Quincy Community Theatre to offer summer classes

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Community Theatre is starting up its summer activities with camps and classes for people of all ages and commitment levels.

There are a variety of activities, from learning how to make costumes to improv training.

QCT also offers scholarships for those unable to afford the fees for summer activities.

“Theatre is about storytelling and it’s about working together with your peers. It’s about making something together and amplifying your voice to be heard by your peers and your community,” said Brendan Shea, QCT Head of Education and Director of Student Theater.

Shea said classes and camps are filling up quickly. Those interested can sign-up on the Quincy Community Theatre website.

