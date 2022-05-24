Several chances of rain, but plenty of dry time mixed in

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are not quite as cool as yesterday morning, as this morning we are starting off the day with temperatures in the 50s. We are also starting off the day with cloudy skies and those cloudy skies will stick with us through the day. A low pressure system well to our southwest will try to push rain into the Tri-States today. However, it is going to have to battle the high pressure near the Great Lakes. The high pressure leaves dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. So while there is rain further up in the atmosphere (which we can see on radar), as rain tries to pass through that dry air it evaporates for the most part before it can reach the ground. Therefore, much of the day will be dry. Very gradually some more warmth and moisture will start to return by this evening. As the warm front lifts through, scattered showers are expected after sunset and will be on and off again through the night and into tomorrow morning. You may even hear a few rumbles of thunder. As for temperatures, highs today for the westerner tier (places such as Memphis, Shelbina, and Paris, Missouri) will be in the upper 60s with the rest of the Tri-States in the low 70s.

The low pressure will start to move northward tomorrow and will slowly make its way towards us. We will still have some scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder tomorrow morning. Those showers will then move north and out of the Tri-States, leading to several hours of dry time. However, when the cold front arrives late in the afternoon and evening more scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop. We will need to keep a close eye on these storms as a few of them could produce some hail or stronger gusty winds.

