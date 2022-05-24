Advertisement

Severe storms possible

Rain likely
Severe storms may develop Wednesday afternoon through evening
Severe storms may develop Wednesday afternoon through evening
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Cloud cover that is pushing across the area will become sufficiently saturated overnight and that will lead to showers and even some thunderstorms. Showers will stick around throughout the day Wednesday, on and off, not a continuous rain. Then Wednesday late in the day into Wednesday night there is a slight risk for some strong to severe thunderstorms. If this does occur not everyone will see them. This will not be a widespread severe event if it occurs. The threats would be large hail damage and wind and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out at this time. The rain potential then comes to an end on Thursday as the storm system exits the area. The storm will leave behind about a half inch of rain for most areas. There will be some isolated areas that get up to an inch of rain. There is no way to pin down who will see the heavier totals. Daytime high temperatures on Thursday will be cooler in the mid 60s. The warm up begins in earnest on Friday and continues through the weekend. Daytime high temperatures Sunday and Monday in the upper 80s

