WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (May 23) QND Raiders Play Host To Beardstown At “The Ferd” With A Regional Title On The Line And Hannibal Lady Pirate Soccer Standout Katie Greening Signs National Letter Of Intent

QHS Softball Standout Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Lady Hawks Of Quincy University
QND Raiders Baseball Team Riding High On A 22-Game Winning Streak!
QND Raiders Baseball Team Riding High On A 22-Game Winning Streak!
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It was a big day for local prep baseball fans that follow the (30-2) Raiders of Quincy Notre Dame. After a postponement on Saturday due to rain and wet field conditions, the highly anticipated Regional Championship showdown between QND and the (22-4) Tigers of Beardstown finally got underway at “The Ferd.” The “Blue and Gold” were sporting a 21-game winning streak heading into the title tilt. We’ll have an update from 10th & Jackson.

The Quincy Notre Dame girls soccer team is preparing for their IHSA Super-Section battle on Tuesday. For the first time this post-season, the (20-3-3) Lady Raiders will be on the road as they take on the (21-5-2) Lady Crusaders of Belleville-Althoff in Columbia, Illinois. The winner of that match-up will advance to the Class 1A State Semifinals Friday in Naperville, Illinois. We’ll check in with longtime head coach Mark Longo about facing the Lady Crusaders in the biggest game of the season to date for the “Blue and Gold.”

At Quincy High School earlier today, Blue Devils softball standout Brynn Kruitmeier signed a National Letter Of Intent just after 2:15 p.m. With her proud parents, teammates, and coaches looking on, Brynn signed her NLI with the Lady Hawks of Quincy University. We’ll check in with the future Hawk in her unforgettable day.

The WGEM Sports-Cam was also on the road in Hannibal, Missouri this morning as a proud member of the Lady Pirates Soccer Team signed a National Letter pf Intent on the HHS campus. Katie Greening was in the NLI spotlight as she signed on to join the ranks of the Northwest Missouri State soccer program in the fall. We’ll check in with the Hannibal standout who tallied more than 40 career goals during her time on the pitch for the “Red & Black.”

