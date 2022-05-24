Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 23) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Use The “Long Ball” To Lock Up A Regional Championship Against Beardstown And Fort Madison Keeps Their Prep Soccer Season Alive In The Hawkeye State

Quincy High Blue Devils Roll Past Jacksonville In Their Regular-Season Finale On The IHSA Diamond
QND Raiders Keep Their Winning Streak Alive In The Gem City
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, May 23, 2022

IHSA Baseball

Class 2A Regional Championship

Beardstown 2

Quincy Notre Dame 6

QND: (WP) Jake Schisler (6.1 IP / 2H / 2R / O ER / 6 BB / 7K)

QND: Raiders Now (31-2) On The Season (QHS Has Won 22-Straight Games)

QND: Alex Connoyer (3-Run HR) / Dalton Miller (2-Run HR)

QND: Brady Kindhard (RBI 2B)

Beardstown Closes Out Their 2022 Season At (22-5)

QND Will Return To Action vs. Shelbyville On Wednesday On Sectional Semifinals At Pleasant Plains

Class 1A Regional Championship

North Shelby 5

(5) Green City 1

IHSA Baseball

Jacksonville 1

Quincy Blue Devils 11

QHS: Noah Harbin (3 RBI)

QHS: (WP) Joe Schroeder Tosses A 2-Hitter In Regular Season Finale

IHSA Class 1A Softball

West Central 7

London Mills 3

IGHSAU Softball

Central Lee 5

Fort Madison 1

IHSAA Soccer

Washington 0

Fort Madison 4

FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull made 4 saves to earn the shutout.

