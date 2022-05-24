WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (May 23) Quincy Notre Dame Raiders Use The “Long Ball” To Lock Up A Regional Championship Against Beardstown And Fort Madison Keeps Their Prep Soccer Season Alive In The Hawkeye State
Quincy High Blue Devils Roll Past Jacksonville In Their Regular-Season Finale On The IHSA Diamond
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, May 23, 2022
IHSA Baseball
Class 2A Regional Championship
Beardstown 2
Quincy Notre Dame 6
QND: (WP) Jake Schisler (6.1 IP / 2H / 2R / O ER / 6 BB / 7K)
QND: Raiders Now (31-2) On The Season (QHS Has Won 22-Straight Games)
QND: Alex Connoyer (3-Run HR) / Dalton Miller (2-Run HR)
QND: Brady Kindhard (RBI 2B)
Beardstown Closes Out Their 2022 Season At (22-5)
QND Will Return To Action vs. Shelbyville On Wednesday On Sectional Semifinals At Pleasant Plains
Class 1A Regional Championship
North Shelby 5
(5) Green City 1
IHSA Baseball
Jacksonville 1
Quincy Blue Devils 11
QHS: Noah Harbin (3 RBI)
QHS: (WP) Joe Schroeder Tosses A 2-Hitter In Regular Season Finale
IHSA Class 1A Softball
West Central 7
London Mills 3
IGHSAU Softball
Central Lee 5
Fort Madison 1
IHSAA Soccer
Washington 0
Fort Madison 4
FM: (GK) Reiburn Turnbull made 4 saves to earn the shutout.
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.