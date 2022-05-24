Woman creates garden in Keokuk to fight hunger

KEOKUK (WGEM) - One Keokuk woman is making a difference in her community, all while helping herself at the same time.

Sarina Heckenberg, along with her close friend Mariah Jobe, started planting two different community gardens along Des Moines and Blondeau Streets.

The gardens are filled with dozens of vegetables, including tomatoes, onions, peppers, and more.

Heckenberg said she wants the project to help those in need.

“I personally am a recovering addict and I found a lot of healing with growing things and helping others so this just kind of went hand in hand,” Heckenberg said.

Jobe said even though you might not notice it, homelessness and hunger are a growing problem in the community, and this is one step they are taking to tackle that problem.

“You really don’t realize how big of a deal it is until you kind of scratch the surface, and you see some of the people around town,” Jobe said.

They plan to donate the crops to the Keokuk Homeless Alliance, local churches and foodbanks.

They said you can find the community garden on Facebook, where you can reach out to help volunteer.

