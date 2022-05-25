The Beat Arts Academy dancers to perform in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Beats Academy dancers are set to take the stage Friday at John Wood Community College.

Shawn Jones said dancers have been rehearsing since February for their “Keesha and the Bees” production written by Linda Ross, a Quincy author, about a young girl whose wish is granted by a witch for a high price.

“I started this place for the kids that wouldn’t necessarily be at a dance studio. I have 27 girls here and boys. Majority of them are black and these kids would never have a place to take class at if it wasn’t for the Beat Arts Academy,” Jones said.

Dancer Ahniya Humphrey said performing has always been a passion for her and productions like this help prepare her for opening a studio of her own one day.

“It teaches me a lot about different types of dance, not just hip hop or modern, ballet and soon to be tap. It also helps me know what responsibilities come with having your own studio,” Humphrey said.

Jones said you can grab a ticket from either Hy-Vee location in Quincy.

The performance will be Friday at 7 p.m. in the theatre at John Wood Community College, where they will also be selling the book “Keesha and The Bees” that the production is based on.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.