Continued chance of showers and thunderstorms

QUINCY (WGEM) - Our day is starting off with temperatures mainly in the 60s, but a few locations on the northern tier have been in the upper 50s. The low pressure system that I talked about yesterday is still a big player in our forecast. This low is now located over Kansas. The location of the low allows our winds to flow from the south/southeast. This results in continued warmth and moisture being pushed into the Tri-States. This also means our chance for scattered showers (some heavier downpours included) will continue on and off again through the morning and early afternoon. By late in the afternoon and into the evening, a cold front will move through the area. This front will reignite showers and thunderstorms. These storms will spread into the Tri-States from the southwest. The potential storm strength and storm threats will hinge greatly on how much the atmosphere can destabilize through the day. Should the atmosphere destabilize enough, a storm or two could be on the strong to severe side. The main threats would be large hail and strong wind gusts. While the tornado threat is very low, a short-lived tornado can not be completely ruled out. Please note that the severe weather threat is very conditional today.

As for temperatures, we will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s. It will be a little windy as well, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph.

