Hospital Report: May 25, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Gayle Reis, age 74, of Quincy, died May 23, in Bradford Villa. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Jacqueline “Jackie” D. Hicks, 63, of New London, MO, passed away May 23 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. James O’Donnell Funeral Home.

Patricia A. McGlaughlin, 73, of Quincy, IL, formerly of Hannibal, MO, passed away May 24 at her home. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

John & Christie Wert of Quincy,IL....girl

Mark Andrew & Megan Breann Schlepphorst of Quincy,IL...boy

Floyd & Amanda Bainter of Payson,IL...girl

