Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.
The Iowa statehouse in Des Moines.(KCRG File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters will be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers and sent to the governor.

The measure given final approval Tuesday by the House is designed to help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists.

Charles City Democratic Rep. Todd Prichard, a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve, opposed the bill.

He noted the AR-15 type rifles allowed for hunting were similar to those he was trained to use in the military, and that ammunition authorized in the bill can travel up to 2½ miles.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware
Amanda L. Stuart
Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams
Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K

Latest News

Convention Bureau Gets More Grant Money
More money coming to Quincy tourism efforts
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in dueling debates
Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in dueling debates
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Max Solomon speak during the NBC...
Debate showdown: Illinois GOP candidates for governor split up during competing debates