Advertisement

Missouri Secretary of State visits Northeast Missouri

Jay Ashcroft visits Northeast Missouri.
Jay Ashcroft visits Northeast Missouri.(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with local officials and residents in Northeast Missouri on Wednesday.

Ashcroft visited Marion, Ralls, Pike, and Audrain counties. He spoke with local officials and residents to try to find out what Northeast Missouri counties need from the state.

In Hannibal, Ashcroft met with victim’s advocates and workers from domestic violence shelters to stress the importance of getting people into the Safe at Home program.

It’s an address confidentiality program that was started in 2007 to help victims of sex trafficking, stalking and other crimes feel safe in their homes.

The program allows survivors to use a designated address on new records created by government agencies and the courts. The secretary of state’s office will forward their mail to the survivors so they don’t have to risk their safety by giving out their addresses.

Ashcroft said there is a big need for the program in Missouri.

“I like to say it’s a wonderful program, but the need for it is a terrible thing. You can watch the news, just about every day you’ll hear about a murder or a murder-suicide and someone at the end of the clip always says, ‘You know, we knew if they weren’t separated, one of them was going to die,” Ashcroft said.

If you would like more information on the Safe at Home program, click here.

Ashcroft said he tries to visit every Missouri county each year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware
Amanda L. Stuart
Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams
Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K

Latest News

WEATHER 5PM 5/ 25
WEATHER 5PM 5/ 25
Illinois municipalities want to make sure they get their fair share of funds following the...
What the population undercount means for local governments
Severe weather threat until 9 pm tonight
Monitoring severe storms potential this evening
Victim in Quincy mobile home fire identified