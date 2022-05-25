Missouri Secretary of State visits Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with local officials and residents in Northeast Missouri on Wednesday.

Ashcroft visited Marion, Ralls, Pike, and Audrain counties. He spoke with local officials and residents to try to find out what Northeast Missouri counties need from the state.

In Hannibal, Ashcroft met with victim’s advocates and workers from domestic violence shelters to stress the importance of getting people into the Safe at Home program.

It’s an address confidentiality program that was started in 2007 to help victims of sex trafficking, stalking and other crimes feel safe in their homes.

The program allows survivors to use a designated address on new records created by government agencies and the courts. The secretary of state’s office will forward their mail to the survivors so they don’t have to risk their safety by giving out their addresses.

Ashcroft said there is a big need for the program in Missouri.

“I like to say it’s a wonderful program, but the need for it is a terrible thing. You can watch the news, just about every day you’ll hear about a murder or a murder-suicide and someone at the end of the clip always says, ‘You know, we knew if they weren’t separated, one of them was going to die,” Ashcroft said.

If you would like more information on the Safe at Home program, click here.

Ashcroft said he tries to visit every Missouri county each year.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.