Monitoring severe storms potential this evening

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are monitoring the potential for strong storms this evening through about the 9 o’clock possibly up to the 10 o’clock hour. Some of those thunderstorms, if they develop, will have the potential to have large hail, damaging wind and we cannot rule out a brief tornado. Overnight showers and thunderstorms that develop will not be severe. On Thursday we will be on the backside of this storm system, while there may still be some thunderstorms they will not be severe. The potential for showers and thunderstorms comes to an end overnight Thursday night. Friday early in the morning there may be one or two scattered showers then we will see a gradual clearing. It is likely we won’t have full sunshine until near the middle of the afternoon Friday. The Memorial Day weekend is still on target for sunshine and warm temperatures. Saturday we can expect temperatures to get to the 80 degree mark, Sunday and Monday in the upper 80s to near 90.

