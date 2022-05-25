More money coming to Quincy tourism efforts

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said they are getting extra grant money from the state of Illinois to attract more events to the area.

Executive Director Holly Cain said they will be receiving an extra $5,000 on top of a $163,000 grant they will be receiving.

She said grants like these can go a long way as they used the money to attract the 25th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships to the Oakley-Lindsay Center back in April.

Cain said the money helps them secure a space, market and advertise the event as well as pay fees, and other items. She said when events come to Quincy, everyone wins.

“They bring back money into our hospitality sector, our small businesses, our restaurants so those dollars are vital because we need these events coming in during the week,” she said. “We need them coming back and some of these large conventions are events that are coming in throughout the week and not just the weekends when our hotels are pretty full already,” Cain said.

Cain said the success of these events can open up the possibility for future events. She said they have heard from the American Cue Sports Illinois State Association that Quincy is on the top of their list for places to host next year’s tournament.

Local event organizer said the money can be a big help for them as well.

Dejan Cvetkovic is a boxing coach at the YMCA and for the Halyard ‘44 Boxing Club. He said he helped bring the Q-Town KO back to Quincy for the first time in 40 years. He said the grants from the bureau were very useful in obtaining what they needed.

“That city grant give us for sure, we can rent the ring, pay the referees, pay the fee for USA Boxing, and all administrative taxes,” Cvetkovic said.

He said he thinks they were able to attract over three hundred people and many fighters to the tournament. He said he received praise from people visiting from states as far away as Texas. He said he hopes this will lead to more boxing tournaments being held in Quincy.

Cain said they will receive the grant July 1, along with the rest of their budget.

