Advertisement

More money coming to Quincy tourism efforts

Convention Bureau Gets More Grant Money
Convention Bureau Gets More Grant Money(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Those at the Quincy Area Convention and Visitors Bureau said they are getting extra grant money from the state of Illinois to attract more events to the area.

Executive Director Holly Cain said they will be receiving an extra $5,000 on top of a $163,000 grant they will be receiving.

She said grants like these can go a long way as they used the money to attract the 25th annual Illinois State Pocket Billiard Championships to the Oakley-Lindsay Center back in April.

Cain said the money helps them secure a space, market and advertise the event as well as pay fees, and other items. She said when events come to Quincy, everyone wins.

“They bring back money into our hospitality sector, our small businesses, our restaurants so those dollars are vital because we need these events coming in during the week,” she said. “We need them coming back and some of these large conventions are events that are coming in throughout the week and not just the weekends when our hotels are pretty full already,” Cain said.

Cain said the success of these events can open up the possibility for future events. She said they have heard from the American Cue Sports Illinois State Association that Quincy is on the top of their list for places to host next year’s tournament.

Local event organizer said the money can be a big help for them as well.

Dejan Cvetkovic is a boxing coach at the YMCA and for the Halyard ‘44 Boxing Club. He said he helped bring the Q-Town KO back to Quincy for the first time in 40 years. He said the grants from the bureau were very useful in obtaining what they needed.

“That city grant give us for sure, we can rent the ring, pay the referees, pay the fee for USA Boxing, and all administrative taxes,” Cvetkovic said.

He said he thinks they were able to attract over three hundred people and many fighters to the tournament. He said he received praise from people visiting from states as far away as Texas. He said he hopes this will lead to more boxing tournaments being held in Quincy.

Cain said they will receive the grant July 1, along with the rest of their budget.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware
Amanda L. Stuart
Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams
Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K
It’s now more than two weeks into a massive attack on the city of Quincy and there are still...
Quincy councilmen vote on emergency payments for ransomware negotiation services

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in dueling debates
Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in dueling debates
Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and Max Solomon speak during the NBC...
Debate showdown: Illinois GOP candidates for governor split up during competing debates
Shawn Jones said dancers have been rehearsing since February for their “Keesha and the Bees”...
The Beat Arts Academy dancers to perform in Quincy