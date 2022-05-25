New Philadelphia awaits Senate approval to become national park

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw said a U.S. House committee has approved making New Philadelphia a part of the national park service, and now the measure is in the hands of the Senate.

Founded in the 1800s just outside Barry, Ill., New Philadelphia was the first U.S. town founded, platted and registered by an African-American.

“It actually has been delayed a little bit, as they do more research development, but we hope it’ll come out of the Senate, and that the president will sign it,” Bradshaw said. “I might say, President Biden told me years ago, before he was president of course, that he would certainly support the effort.”

Bradshaw says making New Philadelphia a national park would bring attention, money, and tourism to Pike County.

Congressman Rodney Davis will speak during a dedication for a Looking for Lincoln sign at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow at the First Baptist Church in Barry.

The public is welcome to attend.

