Advertisement

New Philadelphia awaits Senate approval to become national park

By Clare Edlund
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - New Philadelphia Association President Phil Bradshaw said a U.S. House committee has approved making New Philadelphia a part of the national park service, and now the measure is in the hands of the Senate.

Founded in the 1800s just outside Barry, Ill., New Philadelphia was the first U.S. town founded, platted and registered by an African-American.

“It actually has been delayed a little bit, as they do more research development, but we hope it’ll come out of the Senate, and that the president will sign it,” Bradshaw said. “I might say, President Biden told me years ago, before he was president of course, that he would certainly support the effort.”

Bradshaw says making New Philadelphia a national park would bring attention, money, and tourism to Pike County.

Congressman Rodney Davis will speak during a dedication for a Looking for Lincoln sign at 1:30 p.m. tomorrow at the First Baptist Church in Barry.

The public is welcome to attend.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware
Amanda L. Stuart
Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams
Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K

Latest News

weather 7 45 5 / 25
weather 7 45 5 / 25
Rain will be on and off through Friday morning
Still more rain on the way
New Philadelphia, founded in the 1800s just outside Barry, Illinois, was the first U.S. town...
New Philadelphia in Barry, Illinois, might become part of National Park Service
It's an address confidentiality program that was started in 2007 to help victims of sex...
Missouri Secretary of State visits NEMO to talk about Safe at Home program
A cyber security expert with Adams Fiber in Quincy says there are some things you can do to...
Local expert talks about how to protect yourself from ransomware attack after Quincy was attacked