Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A person was found dead after a structure fire at a mobile home park in Quincy Tuesday.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner said in a news release around 5 p.m., Adams County Sheriff’s deputies were called to help the Tri-Township Fire Department as they responded to a fire in the Rancho Vista Estates Mobile Home Park at 3737 N. 24th Street in Quincy.

Wagner said when deputies got there, they found out that an 81-year-old, the resident of the mobile home, had been found dead. However, he has not yet released the name of the person.

He did not provide any more information about the fire or the death.

The Adams County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Tri-Township Fire Department, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, and the Adams County Coroners Office.

