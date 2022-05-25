Pike County Ambulance Service keeps ahead of EMS shortage

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Pike County EMS officials said there is a shortage of EMT and paramedics across the nation.

EMS Chief Kasey Kendall with the Pike County Ambulance Service said a few months ago, they were short staffed by about five employees.

After proactively doing outreach to the community and bumping to pay to about $2.75 more, Kendall said this has helped get their full staff back up to 12 full timers and 24 part timers.

“Something new we started doing at Pike County (is) getting into the high schools,” Kendall said. “Try and get that interest, and go on to school to become an EMT or paramedic.”

Kendall said they were able to visit every Pike County high school before the year ended. He said the strategy is to expose the students to what EMT and paramedics do to garner interest and make sure the pipeline does not dry out.

“We’ve also tried to lay out that not only can you consider EMS a career by ground or air ambulance service,” Kendall said. “But there’s also other options whether it be in the cruise line industry, or working out on an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.”

EMT Andrew Walker said working in this field is challenging but even more so during the time Pike County Ambulance Service had staffing issues.

“You pretty much lived here,” Walker said. “And, when you weren’t here, you were worried about getting called in.”

Walker said the pay raise really helped.

“Now that we’re fully staffed, it’s a lot more laid-back,” Walker said. “A lot less stress, you get home on time.”

Kendall said the base pay for an EMT in Pike County is about $41,000 per year. For paramedics, it’s $52,000.

He said that’s about $3,000 more than the national average.

He said the first step to becoming an emergency responder is to take a 140-hour certification course to become an EMT-B. He said you must become an EMT before becoming a paramedic, which requires 1 to 2 years of additional schooling.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.