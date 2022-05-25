Advertisement

Victim in Quincy mobile home fire identified

(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Adams County Coroner on Wednesday identified the victim in a mobile home fire on Tuesday as 81-year-old Patricia Wardlow.

Coroner Scott Grahm said Wardlow was the resident of the mobile home in the Rancho Vista Mobile Home Park at 3737 N. 24th St.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner reported Tuesday that deputies were called to help the Tri-Township Fire Department as they responded to a fire about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Rancho Vista Estates Mobile Home Park.

Officials provided no other information on the fire.

