WGEM Sports At Ten: Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Headed Back To The IHSA Class 1A State Tournament On Friday And Liberty Falls To Defeat Against Illini Bluffs On The Post-Season Softball Dirt In Jacksonville
Keokuk Chiefs Now (2-0) On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
IHSA Soccer
Class 1A Super-Sectional
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders 1
Belleville-Althoff Lady Crusaders 0 (Final/2OT)
QND: Lia Quintero Nets Game Winning Game In 2nd Overtime vs. Defending State Champs
IHSA Softball
Quincy Notre Dame 4
Tri-City 13
IGHSAU Softball
West Burlington 9
Fort Madison 0
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.