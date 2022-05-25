Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Team Headed Back To The IHSA Class 1A State Tournament On Friday And Liberty Falls To Defeat Against Illini Bluffs On The Post-Season Softball Dirt In Jacksonville

Keokuk Chiefs Now (2-0) On The IHSAA Baseball Diamond
Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders Soccer Standout Lia Quintero
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

IHSA Soccer

Class 1A Super-Sectional

Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders 1

Belleville-Althoff Lady Crusaders 0 (Final/2OT)

QND: Lia Quintero Nets Game Winning Game In 2nd Overtime vs. Defending State Champs

IHSA Softball

Quincy Notre Dame 4

Tri-City 13

IGHSAU Softball

West Burlington 9

Fort Madison 0

