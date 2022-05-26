Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 26, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Jim Clark

Dorothy Moore

Cole Meyer

Ed Heller

Tanya Wolf

Karen Schaffer

Bob DeWitt

Sharman Steeples

Kirstin Tasco

Grady Kurfman

Candice Gottman

Bradyn Little

Lisa Weeks

Troy McCleary

Vincent Wiemelt

Bill Winkle

Edd Olin

Mike Melvin

ANNIVERSARIES

Willie & Carole Hyman

Dennis & Cindy Huber

Mike & Cathy Salata

Monty & Sally Newbold

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.