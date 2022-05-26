Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 26, 2022

By Jessica Beaver
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Jim Clark

Dorothy Moore

Cole Meyer

Ed Heller

Tanya Wolf

Karen Schaffer

Bob DeWitt

Sharman Steeples

Kirstin Tasco

Grady Kurfman

Candice Gottman

Bradyn Little

Lisa Weeks

Troy McCleary

Vincent Wiemelt

Bill Winkle

Edd Olin

Mike Melvin

ANNIVERSARIES

Willie & Carole Hyman

Dennis & Cindy Huber

Mike & Cathy Salata

Monty & Sally Newbold

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 26, 2022

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 26, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 25th, 2022

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 25, 2022

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 25, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 24th, 2022

Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 24, 2022

Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 24, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2022

Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23rd, 2022

Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 23, 2022

Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 23, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 21st, 2022

Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 20th, 2022

Updated: May. 20, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com