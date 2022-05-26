Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak at Macomb Junior High cancels Friday classes

Macomb Community School District
Macomb Community School District(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - Classes at Macomb Junior High have been canceled Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak, according to Superintendent Patrick Twomey.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Twomey stated the school is experiencing an outbreak among seventh-grade teachers.

Since the seventh and eighth grades share the same portion of the building, Twomey stated classes would be canceled for the entire Junior High.

Twomey added that parents and guardians should monitor their children for symptoms over the next few days. Twomey said exposure is certainly possible.

Friday is also the last day of classes for all Macomb students, according to the district’s website.

