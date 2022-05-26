Advertisement

Dealers: some used car prices going down

used car prices going down
used car prices going down(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - There’s a good news for those looking to buy a used truck or SUV.

Quincy Shottenkirk Toyota sales manager Aaron Peters said they have been noticing prices for used trucks and SUVs have been dropping over the past two months.

He said there’s a surplus of those cars as people have been trading them in for more fuel efficient vehicles.

“You are seeing a lot of people move, at least right now, to vehicles that are getting a little bit better gas mileage,” he said. “You are getting into the summer season so your not always needing that four wheel drive or that all wheel drive.”

He said while it can vary from car to car, they are seeing the prices drop anywhere between $2,000 and $4,000.

Peters said whether those prices continue to drop depends on the supply of new cars.

“A couple months ago, we were hoping that things were gonna get better on the new car front but it seems, as of right now, we are getting progressively less and less each month,” he said. “Which of course, that’s gonna make the used car prices go up a little bit in value. Just knowing if there’s not enough new vehicles to go around the only thing there is left to sell is gonna be used vehicles.”

Peters said due to the uncertainty in the market, it’s hard to predict what will happen to used car prices as we move into the summer months.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Victim in Quincy mobile home fire identified
Convention Bureau Gets More Grant Money
More money coming to Quincy tourism efforts
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware
Severe weather threat until 9 pm tonight
Monitoring severe storms potential this evening

Latest News

Local Boys Scouts help put memorial flags at Quincy cemetery
Local Boys Scouts help put memorial flags at Quincy cemetery
Memorial Flags
Local Boy Scouts help honors vets in Quincy with memorial flags
weather 7 45 5 / 25
weather 7 45 5 / 25
Rain will be on and off through Friday morning
Still more rain on the way