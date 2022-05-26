Advertisement

Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and...
Irma Garcia was a fourth grade teacher, according to a GoFundMe campaign. She was married and had four children.(Source: UCISD via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the attack.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years. A family member said he “passed away due to grief.”

They leave behind four children.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Victim in Quincy mobile home fire identified
used car prices going down
Dealers: some used car prices going down
Convention Bureau Gets More Grant Money
More money coming to Quincy tourism efforts
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware

Latest News

Ray Liotta arrives at the Newport Beach Film Festival 2021 Festival Honors on Sunday, Oct. 24,...
Ray Liotta, ‘Goodfellas’ and ‘Field of Dreams’ star, dies
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman walked through apparently unlocked door
A horse that fell into a Florida pond is rescued and is expected to make a full recovery.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Horse rescued from drowning in deep pond
Smoke is seen rising from the Carnival Freedom cruise ship on Thursday, May 26, in Grand Turk.
Cruise ship smokestack catches fire in Turks & Caicos