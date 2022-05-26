Advertisement

It’s that time of year to get kids signed up for summer camps

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s time to get your kids signed up for summer camps.

Salvation Army’s Kroc Center in Quincy now has registration open, as Camp Kroc starts June 6.

Camp Kroc provides tons of inclusive and interactive learning opportunities, ranging from science to theater.

Kroc Center Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon says she grew up attending the camp and has now been a leader for 7 years.

“We’re a place for everyone and I desire to continue that mission when it comes to our summer day camp I dont want anyone to feel excluded or like there’s not a placement for them,” Logsdon said.

Registration is required for Camp Kroc and it’s filling quickly.

Camp prices range from $90 to $150 a week, depending on membership status and the number of days attending.

You can find more details here.

