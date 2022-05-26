Advertisement

Keokuk man arrested following April bank robbery

Casey Alexander Young
Casey Alexander Young(Keokuk Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk Police on Thursday reported the arrest of a Keokuk man following the April 26 robbery of a Keokuk bank.

Police reported that 37-year-old Casey Alexander Young was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in Keokuk. He has been charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony.

Police stated they recovered evidence linking Young to the robbery while carrying out multiple search warrants.

On April 26, Keokuk Police reported that a man held up Two Rivers Bank at 115 Boulevard about 9:40 a.m.

Police said the man walked away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. They said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Victim in Quincy mobile home fire identified
used car prices going down
Dealers: some used car prices going down
Convention Bureau Gets More Grant Money
More money coming to Quincy tourism efforts
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware

Latest News

What the population undercount means for local governments
What the population undercount means for local governments
used car prices going down
Dealers: some used car prices going down
Local Boys Scouts help put memorial flags at Quincy cemetery
Local Boys Scouts help put memorial flags at Quincy cemetery
Memorial Flags
Local Boy Scouts help honors vets in Quincy with memorial flags