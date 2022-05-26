Keokuk man arrested following April bank robbery

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Keokuk Police on Thursday reported the arrest of a Keokuk man following the April 26 robbery of a Keokuk bank.

Police reported that 37-year-old Casey Alexander Young was arrested at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in Keokuk. He has been charged with robbery in the first degree, a class B felony.

Police stated they recovered evidence linking Young to the robbery while carrying out multiple search warrants.

On April 26, Keokuk Police reported that a man held up Two Rivers Bank at 115 Boulevard about 9:40 a.m.

Police said the man walked away from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. They said no weapon was displayed during the robbery.

