Local Boy Scouts help honors vets in Quincy with memorial flags

QUINCY (WGEM) -The Boy Scouts of America had their annual Memorial flag service Wednesday.

The group came together to make a difference at Sunset Cemetery where members of the community came to give their respect to those who gave their lives in war by placing flags on their graves.

American Legion Post 37 Jr. Vice Commander Les Lair Says that it is important for the community to learn and respect those who gave their lives.

“We do this every year, its an honor to the veterans who lost their lives in service and those who pass away from age,” Lair said.

Lair said, with all the help they had, they were able to place around 7,000 flags in about an hour.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.