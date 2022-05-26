Advertisement

Low pressure leading to more scattered showers and thunderstorms

By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - We have some patchy fog on the northern tier of the Tri-States this morning. In some areas, the fog has been on the dense side. However, we do not have any fog advisories in place. The fog should gradually start to lift after about 8 AM.

The slow moving cutoff low pressure system that was responsible for yesterday’s showers and thunderstorms is now centered near the Missouri and Kansas border. This low will drift across Missouri today which will lead to additional periods of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The showers and thunderstorms this morning are along the cold front. There is a little instability (fuel for the storms) on the Illinois side of the Tri-States. This may allow one or two storms to become strong enough to produce some hail or gusty winds. Additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected even after the cold front clears the area. Therefore, today will be another day with scattered showers/storms on an off again. The scattered showers/storms will continue into tonight as well. We will be able to sleep easy again tonight, as there will be no risk of strong to severe storms.

The low pressure will slowly exit the area tomorrow. Early in the morning, we will still have some light scattered showers, mainly on the Illinois side. But through the morning and afternoon, those showers will move east and out of the Tri-States. We will have mostly cloudy skies though through much of the day. With those mostly cloudy skies and northwesterly winds, temperatures will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the upper 60s. The clouds will gradually start to break apart and will then start to clear out as we head into the evening.

