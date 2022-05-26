Missouri juvenile officer from Hannibal indicted on child sex trafficking charge

HANNIBAL (WGEM) – A man from Hannibal who spent more than 30 years working as a deputy juvenile officer in Missouri state court has been indicted in United States District Court on a felony charge of sex trafficking of a minor, according to Sayler Flemming, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Flemming reported Thursday that Scott F. Burow, 62, was indicted on May 18.

Flemming stated the indictment alleges that between March 25, 2020, and April 2, 2020, Burow solicited a minor to engage in a commercial act.

A detention motion stated the female victim was 15-years-old and was a ward of the state of Illinois. The motion alleges that Burow met the victim via a dating app, where he used the name “buffaloanchovie.” Burow then picked up the girl and brought her to his home in Hannibal, where he committed the offenses of statutory rape and statutory sodomy while secretly videotaping her, according to prosecutors.

Investigators traced information on the dating app to Burow, and searched his home on August 20, 2020, the motion says. They found “numerous explicit photos and videos of women” that appeared to have been recorded by Burow, the motion alleges.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance from the community to identify other potential victims. Anyone with information about Burow is asked to call the FBI’s Kirksville Resident Agency at 660-665-6020.

The case was investigated by the Palmyra Police Department, the Hannibal Police Department, and the FBI. Assistant United States Attorney Jillian Anderson is prosecuting the case.

