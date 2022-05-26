Ransomware attack on city a reminder to be vigilant

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the City of Quincy tied up with a ransomware attack, you might wonder how to protect yourself.

A cyber security expert with Adams Fiber in Quincy says there are some things you can do to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Andrew Roewe says you should always be suspicious of emails from people you don’t know.

It’s best to delete them.

He also encourages you to keep an updated security software program on your devices.

“Basically, everything that you’re doing especially online and dealing with any personal information or even company information,” Roewe said. “Security has to be right there at the front because one missed click is all it takes.”

Roewe says some businesses may want to contract with a security expert to ensure that proper backups and other precautions are taken.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.