Advertisement

Ransomware attack on city a reminder to be vigilant

By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - With the City of Quincy tied up with a ransomware attack, you might wonder how to protect yourself.

A cyber security expert with Adams Fiber in Quincy says there are some things you can do to reduce the risk of becoming a victim.

Andrew Roewe says you should always be suspicious of emails from people you don’t know.

It’s best to delete them.

He also encourages you to keep an updated security software program on your devices.

“Basically, everything that you’re doing especially online and dealing with any personal information or even company information,” Roewe said. “Security has to be right there at the front because one missed click is all it takes.”

Roewe says some businesses may want to contract with a security expert to ensure that proper backups and other precautions are taken.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Person found dead after structure fire
Person found dead after structure fire at mobile home park in Adams County
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup addresses a cyber attack on the city
Troup confirms cyber attack on city was ransomware
Amanda L. Stuart
Hannibal woman arrested for alleged Facebook scams
Jonathan Graff
Bond for QND assistant coach set at $100K

Latest News

weather 7 45 5 / 25
weather 7 45 5 / 25
Rain will be on and off through Friday morning
Still more rain on the way
New Philadelphia, founded in the 1800s just outside Barry, Illinois, was the first U.S. town...
New Philadelphia in Barry, Illinois, might become part of National Park Service
It's an address confidentiality program that was started in 2007 to help victims of sex...
Missouri Secretary of State visits NEMO to talk about Safe at Home program
A cyber security expert with Adams Fiber in Quincy says there are some things you can do to...
Local expert talks about how to protect yourself from ransomware attack after Quincy was attacked