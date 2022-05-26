Advertisement

Setting up for a fabulous weekend

Storm system finally moves east
By Brian Inman
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The rain will eventually come to an end. This slow moving low pressure center will gradually track to the east Thursday overnight. There will be a slow but general clearing throughout the day on Friday. By the end of the day Friday we should be in almost full sunshine with a high temperature topping out in the low 70s. High pressure quickly moves overhead for Saturday and then off to the east for Sunday. That will allow our southerly wind flow to kick in and a very strong warm-up to ensue.

High temperatures Sunday and memorial day will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. In addition to the warmer temperatures the forecast remains on the dry side through Tuesday

