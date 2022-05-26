Still more rain on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - Overnight showers and thunderstorms that develop will not be severe. On Thursday we will be on the backside of this storm system, while there may still be some thunderstorms they will not be severe. The potential for showers and thunderstorms comes to an end overnight Thursday night. Friday early in the morning there may be one or two scattered showers then we will see a gradual clearing. It is likely we won’t have full sunshine until near the middle of the afternoon Friday. The Memorial Day weekend is still on target for sunshine and warm temperatures. Saturday we can expect temperatures to get to the 80 degree mark, Sunday and Monday in the upper 80s to near 90.

