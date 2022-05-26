Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (May 25) QND Raiders Prepare For IHSA Class 2A Sectional Semifinal Showdown On The Baseball Diamond And Hannibal Track & Field Standout Bailee Brown Signs National Letter Of Intent With Truman State University

QHS IHSA Post-Season Baseball Game Now Set For A New Location
QND Raiders Win Regional Title On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
QND Raiders Win Regional Title On The IHSA Baseball Diamond
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The Quincy Notre Dame baseball team has won 22 straight games. The Raiders are in the process of locking up their 23rd win in a row right now as they take on the Rams of Shelbyville in a big Class 2A Sectional Semifinal showdown in Pleasant Plains, Illinois. Before the “Blue & Gold” made the trip to face SHS on the post-season diamond, they were at “The Ferd” getting in a little extra “BP” on teh turf. We’ll have an update plus check in with QND head coach Ryan Oden.

The (29-1) Lady Hornets of Brown County returned to the IHSA post-season dirt in Jacksonville, Illinois to take on the Lady Ducks of Havana High in another Class 1A Jacksonville-Routt Sectional Semifinal softball match-up. We’ll have an update on whether or not “BC” was able to put the “big sting” on HHS as they tried to keep their state title dreams alive for 2022.

On the IHSA post-season soccer pitch, the Quincy Notre Dame Lady Raiders posted a huge 1-0 Class 1A Super-Sectional victory over Belleville-Althoff on Tuesday. Now the (21-3-3) Raiders are back home in “The Gem City” participating in a little “team bonding” on this “Winning Wednesday” as the squad now sets their sights on a return to the Class 1A State Tournament in Naperville, Illinois on Friday. QND is now scheduled to face the (16-6) Lady Pioneers of Normal-U High at 7:00 p.m. in the state tourney. We’ll check in with junior forward Lia Quintero and get the latest on the “Blue and Gold!”

In the “Show Me State” earlier today, there was an air of excitement floating in the air at Hannibal High School. The excitement was due in large part to Lady Pirate track and field standout Bailee Brown signing a National Letter of Intent just outside of Korf Gymnasium. Brown is now “officially” headed to Kirksville, Missouri in the fall to join the Truman State University Track & Field program in the Great Lakes Valley Conference. We’ll have details.

