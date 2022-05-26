WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 25) QND Raiders Extend Their Winning Streak On The IHSA Baseball Post-Season Diamond And LaMarrio “Deon” Rodgers Focused On The Start Of Track & Field Championship In Champaign
Quincy High Lady Blue Devils Soccer Trio Honored By The Western Big 6 Conference
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
IHSA Baseball
Class 2A Sectional Semifinals
Quincy Notre Dame 2
Shelbyville 1
QND: Raiders Have Now Won 23-Straight Games On The Diamond
IHSA Softball
Class 1A Jacksonville Routt Sectional Semifinals
Brown County Lady Hornets 6
Havana Lady Ducks 10
BC: Lady Hornets Close Out The 2022 Season With A (29-2) Slate
Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.