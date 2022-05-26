WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (May 25) QND Raiders Extend Their Winning Streak On The IHSA Baseball Post-Season Diamond And LaMarrio “Deon” Rodgers Focused On The Start Of Track & Field Championship In Champaign Quincy High Lady Blue Devils Soccer Trio Honored By The Western Big 6 Conference

QND Raiders Keep Their Winning Streak Alive On The IHSA Diamond (WGEM)