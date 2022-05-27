Annual Jeep blitz makes a return

BUSHNELL, Ill. (WGEM) -Jeeps are set to take over the streets of Bushnell this weekend as the fifth annual Bushnell Jeep Blitz returns after a two-year hiatus.

Sponsored by Steinjager, the event kicks off with Thursday evening with night rides, and will continue Friday with factory tours, trail rides, a show and shine and fireworks.

On Saturday, a breakfast fundraiser will be held for the volunteer fire department, followed by trail rides, an obstacle course and a block party featuring vendors, music, food and more.

Throughout the event, organizers will also be holding a raffle for $14,000 worth of items, with all raffle proceeds going directly back into the community.

“Proceeds are going to the Bushnell community pool. It doesn’t really have any funding and it’s quite expensive to start up every year so it’s one of the few things that kids in the community have to do,” said Steinjager Product Manager Luke Conner.

Conner said they are happy to welcome everyone back into the community for some fun.

“We’ve been waiting for two years to do this event again. It’s a great time, we’ve got a bunch of good friends that come from out of town. We’ve got people coming all the way from Florida to see us again for this event,” Conner said.

In-person registration is available with cash each day, costing $40 per Jeep and $5 per spectator. Kids 12 and under get in free.

You can find more registration information, exact time schedules and locations by clicking here.

