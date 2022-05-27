Advertisement

Birthdays and Anniversaries May 28, 2022

By Quentin Wells
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Veronica Sue Ruby

Steve Schoonover

Mackenzie Lentz

Leah Boyer

David Leenerts

Betty Golden

Dennis Lorenson

Rich Bohne

CayLee Hughes

Brian McDonald

Kurt Hollensteiner

Jacob Hollensteiner

Maci Kramberg

Raylee Fearneyhough

Michael Anderson

Sara Kitch

Josh Welsh

Ellie Polley

Missy Phillips

Jeff Gibbs

Miranda McCoy

Brandon Neisen

Jan Nelson

Brian McDonald

Jonathan Sandidge

Christy Herriman

Lynee Mcintire

Ashton Hickman

Lori Conover

Mason Dedert

Sara Helms Voepel

Brady Voepel

ANNIVERSARIES

Bill & Karen Dietrich

Troy & Kelly McCleary

Gary & Karen Eaton

Mike & Joy Fray

Austin & Amber Curry

Carter & Ashley Epperson

Tim & Patty Rudd

LeRoy & Donna Goodwin

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 27, 2022

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 27, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries May 27, 2022

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 26, 2022

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 26, 2022

Updated: May. 26, 2022 at 4:10 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 26, 2022

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 25th, 2022

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 25, 2022

Updated: May. 25, 2022 at 4:03 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 25, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 24th, 2022

Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: May 24, 2022

Updated: May. 24, 2022 at 4:07 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: May 24, 2022

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 22nd, 2022

Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 7:36 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: May 23rd, 2022

Updated: May. 23, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com