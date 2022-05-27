Blessing Hospital raises stroke awareness

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Blessing Hospital Stroke Team staffed an informational booth Thursday in the Blessing Cafeteria. Blessing chose to bring awareness to surrounding community because strokes are one of the leading causes of death.

May is also known as Stroke Awareness Month.

Members of the Blessing Stroke Team say a stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is interrupted by a blood clot or tearing in an artery. This causes brain cells to die, leading to death or disability.

They suggest that when recognizing the symptoms you should refer to the acronym BE FAST. The stands for balance, eyes, face, arms, speech, and time.

Blessing Hospital Stroke Coordinator Rachel Buckmeier says that recognizing stroke symptoms quickly and getting immediate medical treatments saves brain cells reducing the risk of death or disability.

“With every moment that goes by with stroke patients they are loosing brain cells and it is harder to rehabilitate after that. We only have a short time frame where we can do interventions and give medications. It is a medical emergency, so please call 911 and get seen,” Buckmeier said.

Knowing the symptoms of a stroke could just save your life.

