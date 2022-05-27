Cause of fatal Quincy mobile home fire determined

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-Township Fire District officials released the cause of a fatal fire on Tuesday at the Rancho Vista Mobile Home Park at 3737 N. 24th St.

Officials reported the fire was caused by a lit cigarette.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner reported Tuesday that deputies were called to help the Tri-Township Fire Department as they responded to a fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Rancho Vista Estates Mobile Home Park.

Wagner said when deputies got there, they found 81-year-old Patricia Wardlow dead in the home.

