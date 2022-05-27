Advertisement

Cause of fatal Quincy mobile home fire determined

Quincy Mobile home fire
Quincy Mobile home fire(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-Township Fire District officials released the cause of a fatal fire on Tuesday at the Rancho Vista Mobile Home Park at 3737 N. 24th St.

Officials reported the fire was caused by a lit cigarette.

Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner reported Tuesday that deputies were called to help the Tri-Township Fire Department as they responded to a fire around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Rancho Vista Estates Mobile Home Park.

Wagner said when deputies got there, they found 81-year-old Patricia Wardlow dead in the home.

