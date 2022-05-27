Advertisement

Gloomy start to the day, but a nice end to the day

After a cloudy start to the day, the clouds will gradually clear out from west to east.
By Whitney Williams
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The low pressure system that has been plaguing the area the past few days is still impacting us this morning. We have temperatures in the 50s with cloudy skies. However, we are on the backside of this low pressure as it moves east of the Tri-States. The final band of rain has cleared Missouri and Iowa and will soon clear Illinois as well. The cloud cover will be a little more stubborn to leave the area. So the clouds will stick with us through the first half of the day. As drier air moves in from the west later this afternoon, the clouds will gradually start to clear from west to east. That means the western tier will see the sun breaking out first. Places such as Shelbina, Missouri. The eastern tier will be the last to see the clouds to clear out. Places such as Macomb, Illinois. Winds will be out of the northwest today, gusting 20 to 25 mph. With the cloudy start and the breezy northwesterly winds, temperatures will be slow to warm through the day. Once the sun starts to come out, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Tonight, we will have mostly clear skies with lows in the 50s.

High pressure will build into the area tomorrow, leading to some very nice sunshine. We will see our winds switch around to the south which means warmer temperatures. Daytime highs will be very seasonable, in the upper 70s.

