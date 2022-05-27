Hannibal expecting large crowds for Twain on Main

QUINCY (WGEM) - With Twain on Main festivities set to kick off Saturday, Hannibal tourism officials and businesses said they are excited for one of the city’s largest events.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau sales manager Nicole McKee said they have been advertising and promoting the event since February.

She said because Hannibal is near a major highway, they expect people from the surrounding area and states.

“We anticipate that three fourths of Americans in the next six months are getting out and doing revenge tourism so we plan on Main Street being completely packed and we have over 130 vendors coming out,” McKee said.

She said she doesn’t think record gas prices will affect turnout either, as people come for the spectacles like gun fights, reenactments, vendors and arts and crafts.

Business owners said are also excited for the event as it draws lots of customers.

Java Jive owner Katy Welch said they see an uptick in business during Twain on Main due to people coming out to have a great time. She said they expect the streets to be packed for this weekend.

“We have seen increased for all of our events so far this year so I think the turnout for this will be excellent,” Welch said. “The weather is beautiful this year so I think people that were maybe on the fence and live nearby, the weather will probably seal the deal and bring them all out for a wonderful festival.”

