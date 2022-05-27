Advertisement

Hannibal High School graduates from class of 2022 walk the stage

By WGEM Staff and Hunter Willis
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) -Hannibal High School seniors walked across the stage Thursday night to begin their journey outside of high school.

There were 204 seniors graduating in the class of 2022.

The commencement speaker was Missouri Supreme Court judge Mary Rhodes Russell.

Russell graduated from Hannibal High School in 1976 as valedictorian of her class.

Seniors said they were eager to walk the stage and receive their diplomas

One senior, Cadden Selle, told WGEM why he was so excited.

“I’m just excited to walk that stage, and show all that hard work paid off,” Selle said.

After the graduation ceremony, the seniors attended a dance at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

